Rep. Jackson gives take on Texas Democrats leaving special session

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 13th District Congressman Ronny Jackson attended the Texas Ranch Roundup Friday night, meeting with farmers and ranchers about what bills he hopes Congress will pass to help the ag community.

He also discussed the recent clash over voting rights in Texas where more than 50 state Democrats ditched Texas on two charter flights to deny Republicans the numbers they needed in the state House to pass a restrictive voting bill, one the state senate has now advanced.

It would add new ID requirements to absentee ballots as well as prohibit local elections officials from sending mail-in ballot applications to voters unless requested.

“I hope they come back and they work with the Republicans to figure out where they can meet in the middle somehow at a certain point. We have to get this done. There is a lot of stuff that needs to get passed that didn’t get passed last time. This voter reform is not the only thing that was on the agenda for this special session so there’s a lot of work to be done,” Jackson said.

Saturday, July 17, the Texas House Speaker will offer Democrats a free plane ride home to return to the state.

Earlier this week, Republicans voted overwhelmingly to send law enforcement to track down and arrest the Democrats, but Texas law enforcement doesn’t have jurisdiction outside of the state.

However, House Democrats have indicated they plan to remain out of state until the end of the special legislative session that ends August 6.