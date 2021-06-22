Rep. Jackson introduces bill aimed at aiding teachers in military communities

Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus. The retired Navy rear admiral defeated agriculture advocate […]

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Representatives Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at student loan relief for teachers in military communities.

The Defense Community Teacher Support Act would make teachers in military communities eligible for Federal student loan relief after five years of service.

The DCTSA would also support military spouses by letting them work toward loan forgiveness even if they are forced to relocate due to the service member’s permanent change of station orders.

This bill would support teachers at military impacted schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District, near Sheppard Air Force Base.

“One of the biggest problems facing military communities is recruiting and retaining teachers, so I am proud to be a part of a bipartisan solution,” Rep. Jackson said. “This bill will make sure military communities are able to attract outstanding teachers, therefore helping students thrive.

“By providing loan forgiveness to help teachers take care of their student loans accrued during their education, the Defense Community Teacher Support Act introduced by Congressman Jackson encourages new teachers to seek employment in school districts, like Wichita Falls ISD, where large numbers of military children are found,” Glenn Barham, Sheppard Military Affairs Committee President said. “Getting high quality teachers in these defense communities assures military families that their children’s education is of high importance to those outside the military.”

