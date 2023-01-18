WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas Congressional District 13 announced on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that Jackson has been appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee.

Aimed at overseeing federal agriculture policy, the committee will be focused on passing a new Farm Bill this year, according to the release.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this legislation is passed by lawmakers every five years, governing “an array of agriculture and food programs.”

“Representing the largest agriculture district in Texas and one of the largest agriculture districts in the country, my work on the House Agriculture Committee is critical for the continued success of the farmers, ranchers, and producers of Texas Thirteenth Congressional District,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am ready to work diligently with Chairman Thompson and my other colleagues on the Committee to ensure we pass an impactful farm bill this year. I am excited to be a champion for Texas agriculture priorities and lead the way in providing the resources needed for farmers and ranchers in my district and across the state to continue to feed and clothe the world. We must work to strengthen the farm safety net, bolster our supply chain, and prioritize agriculture as a national security issue to help create a vibrant and productive rural economy.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson R-Pennsylvania, District 15, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, said in a statement that “The House Committee on Agriculture will hit the ground running in the 118th Congress to address the many headwinds facing farm families and rural America. Rep. Jackson’s perspective will be invaluable this Congress and I know he will be a fierce advocate for West Texas.”