TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to Representative Ronny Jackson’s efforts, the Army Corps of Engineers is awarding the Red River Chloride Control Project $1.6 million dollars to purify water in the Wichita Falls area.

The project was suspended last year, prompting Jackson’s initiatives in Congress to secure the funding necessary to resume the project’s operations and management.

“This funding will make sure the city of Wichita Falls, Sheppard Air Force Base, agricultural irrigation systems, and surrounding areas have safe, drinkable water for years to come,” Jackson said in a release.