WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Representative for Texas Congressional District 13 Ronny Jackson Thursday announced the passage of two appropriations packages in the House of Representatives, one of which included over $200 million in funding for Sheppard Air Force Base.

The House passed a security appropriations package and a non-security appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022, a 2,741 page bill with over $1.5 trillion in funding.

Included in the security appropriation package is funding for a 2.7% pay raise for military personnel, increased border funding, and almost $7 billion in supplemental funding to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

Additionally, $189 million in funding was secured for the T-7A Red Hawk, a new advanced trainer aircraft that will be flown out of Sheppard AFB and $20 million for a brand new Child Development Center at Sheppard AFB.

“I can report to you that I voted in favor of the security package because it included many of my defense priorities for TX-13,” Rep. Jackson said. “As a retired Navy Admiral and current member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am proud to know that the future of America’s defense capabilities will be built in our own backyard.”

Also included in the security package:

Appropriate funding for the military to bolster readiness and modernization by building on President Trump’s work to ensure the U.S. is the most dominant military in the world

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, the new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which serves as one leg of the U.S. nuclear triad and will ensure future projects at Pantex stay on track

B-21 Raider, the new stealth bomber which will also serve as a leg of the triad and will bring work to Pantex in Amarillo

$1.1 billion for the procurement of 12 V-22 aircraft, which will be completed at Bell Helicopter’s Military Aircraft Assembly & Delivery Center in Amarillo

Nacelle Improvement to upgrade the current fleet of CV-22 aircraft at Bell’s Amarillo facility

Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft which could bring significant work to Amarillo in years to come

Increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection

$1 billion for the Iron Dome air defense system to support Israel’s ability to defend itself

Rep. Jackson also said he was able to secure funding for several more goals relevant to District 13:

$44.5 million for High Explosives Synthesis, Formulation, and Production Facility at Pantex in Amarillo to provide new capabilities on site and help replace the aging infrastructure

Funding for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s nuclear warhead programs such as the B61-12 Life Extension Program, the W87-1 Modification Program, and the W93 Acquisition Program, which will continue to bring work to Pantex for decades into the future

Language to restrict the IRS from targeting people or groups based on their political or religious beliefs

Designates I-27 as part of the Federal Interstate System, which will expand and improve the highway

The non-security package also passed, but without a vote from Rep. Jackson, who expressed his opposition to the package he said “included billions of dollars for Democrat’s socialist agenda.”

“The people of TX-13 will not get behind funding for vaccine mandates, the Green New Deal, gender identity nonsense, or abortion funding,” Rep. Jackson said. “It is shameful that Democrats worked behind closed doors to conceal their socialist policy plans. The American people have little faith in Congress, and this Democrat-led appropriations process has demonstrated why.”

Rep. Jackson also expressed frustration with the Democratic Party’s “disastrous” leadership and communication within the House, saying he was given the over 2,700 page bill just 24 hours ahead of voting.

“As a Member of Congress, I find it outrageous that I could not get definitive answers on my priorities as recently as last week,” Rep. Jackson said. “Then, in the middle of the night, House Democrats finally released a 2,741-page, $1.5 trillion bill that we voted on less than 24 hours later.”

The bill also included pay raises for members of Congress in spite of low approval ratings, full funding for ObamaCare and what Rep. Jackson called “gender-identity nonsense.”