Rep. Jackson takes action to protect SAFB from foreign espionage

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KFDX/KJTL) — District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson sent a letter to House Armed Services Committee leaders on April 20, 2021, urging for the inclusion of his new legislation in the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act.

The Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2021 would require a review of any purchase or lease of real estate near a military installation or military airspace in the United States if the person or entity is connected to China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea.

This legislation is aimed to protect Sheppard Air Force Base from foreign espionage campaigns and alternative energy projects that could impact critical military training routes. The goal is to ensure that S.A.F.B. remains a premier pilot training base.

“I believe in a free-market economy that is not controlled by the federal government, but America’s national security should never be compromised as a result,” Rep. Jackson said. “Our adversaries are utilizing espionage campaigns disguised as business interests right next door to U.S. military installations, which cannot be allowed to stand.”

“America is the world’s only global superpower, and we will not be threatened by the likes of the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, Iran or North Korea. I am proud to co-introduce this legislation which will protect America’s competitive advantage by ensuring no foreign adversary is able to set up shop in our military’s backyard where some of our most sensitive materials and military operations are housed. I look forward to working with HASC leaders to include this important initiative in this year’s NDAA!” Congressman Ronny Jackson

Jackson co-introduced the bill with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23), and Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04).