Ronny Jackson has officially been sworn in as Congressman of District 13.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson will serve as Co-Chair of the Texas Agriculture Task Force.

Congressman and Dean of the Texas Delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin Brady named Rep. Jackson as co-chair on Feb. 5.

Rep. Brady also named Congressmen Jodey Arrington, Michael Cloud, Tony Gonzales and August Pfluger as co-chairs.

Rep. Jackson as well other members of the task force will advocate for Texas agricultural priorities in the House of Representatives.