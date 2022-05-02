WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has responded to letter he and two other Representatives received from the January 6 Committee requesting cooperation with their investigation into the Capitol riot.

Rep. Jackson along with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) each received letters from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The letters, signed by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, asked the congressmen for their cooperation with the January 6 Committee and to set up a meeting with them.

Rep. Jackson issued a statement in response, calling the Committee a “witch hunt” and a “coordinated attempt to do the media’s work on taxpayers’ dime.”

Rep. Jackson said he won’t cooperate with the investigation, which he referred to as an “attempt to drag out a manufactured narrative.”

“I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies,” Rep. Jackson said.

The full statement from Rep. Jackson can be found below: