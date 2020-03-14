Rep. James Frank addresses Texas approach to coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster Friday as more uncertainty unfolds surrounding the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, State Representative James Frank was in Austin, Texas for a public health committee hearing on COVID-19.

Frank is encouraging the people of his district and across the state to stay calm but take measures to help slow the spread.

Texas’ government is taking the necessary steps to understand the coronavirus and protect Texans in the case of an outbreak.

“There have been meetings on this in the government and things that have been happening at the state really since this first began, sometimes people think that nothings happening, and it may just be because they don’t know that something’s happening,” 68th District State Rep. James Frank said.

Frank spent five hours at the state’s capitol this week hearing from health and emergency officials.

They said they’re prepared, but slowing the spread makes it easier to manage.

“We have no immunity, but eventually, over time, it’s going to spread, people are going to get sick and you’re going to get immunity to it and it’s really part of a cycle that’s been going on for a long time,” Frank said.

With some of the top Texas health and emergency personnel in attendance, Frank learned a lot about the actual virus as well as the best precautions to take.

“Several of the experts remind us how much better washing of the hands is than hand sanitizers,” Frank said. “Really, the people that are at risk are the elderly and that’s problematic and that’s where we need to focus on nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, older people living by themselves, we need to make sure we’re taking care of those people.”

Frank said it comes down to the idea that panic is problematic.

He said staying in the know with the right information is crucial.

“While we haven’t seen the coronavirus, it’s a new virus, we have seen almost this exact same thing play out before and we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, that is true, but we know some of the things to be looking for,” Frank said. “This has taken place in the social media generation and frankly in a situation that is so politically charged.”

With much more to learn, Texas is continuing to take a stance protecting its people.

Frank also adds the governor declaring a disaster means it allows different levels of government to work together much more seamlessly.