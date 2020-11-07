Rep. James Frank release statement after presidential election results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— State Rep. for District 69 James Frank released a statement following the presidential election results.

Read the full statement below:

The integrity of the elections process, including the counting of votes, is of the utmost importance in a representative form of government. While inconvenient for getting immediate results, it is a feature of the system that each state is responsible for determining who wins their electoral votes after all recounts and challenges.

Ultimately, it is not the media who determines who wins the presidency but the voters of each state. Since so many of the state contests were very close and with the uniqueness of voting in the midst of COVID-19, it still may take additional time to get an accurate vote count. Given the historically poor record and clear bias of some of those who would “call” the race, it would seem best to allow all of the states to complete and certify their results and let all legal challenges be resolved before a winner is declared.

If those results show that Joe Biden is the winner, I know that he’ll receive the prayers and best wishes from those across the political spectrum for our country’s success. A keystone of our country’s political stability is the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. I have every confidence that that precedent will continue.