Rep. James Frank releases statement on coronavirus after public health hearing

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Rep. James Frank released the following statement after a public health hearing regarding the coronavirus on Tuesday.

We just finished 5 hours of testimony in the Public Health Committee on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current Texas response to a potential outbreak in our state. One of the best parts of being a state representative is to be able to listen to some of the smartest people in the state on any given issue.

For anyone interested in my top 10 takeaways from today’s testimony:

1. What we know: Much is still unknown about this virus even from the most learned medical experts. Beware of anyone saying that they know exactly what is going to happen with this virus (whether good or bad).

2. Spread of the virus: Much of the focus on reducing the speed of spreading is to make sure that our medical capacity can handle cases and to give time for possible treatments to be developed.

3. Hygiene: Simple, good hygiene was the top advice given by the medical professionals dealing with this virus on the front-lines. Washing hands and surfaces is key to limiting its spread: Hand Sanitizers – All of the medical professionals agreed that washing hands with soap and water is superior to sanitizers, though sanitizer is of course preferable to nothing. Surgical masks – The limited supply of masks need to be used by healthcare professionals and people that are infected, not healthy individuals.

4. Who is at risk : While the young and healthy are at limited risk of serious symptoms from the coronavirus, those who are older or who are medically compromised are at some risk of serious symptoms. Therefore, it is tremendously important to minimize exposure so that those with mild or nonexistent symptoms are not infecting those less able to fight off the virus.

5. Immunity: It’s called Novel COVID-19 because no one is immune to the virus. Currently, there is no vaccine or anti-viral treatment for it. Current treatment is merely supportive (i.e. treating the symptoms). It is anticipated that a vaccine or any treatment drugs are 12-18 months away.

6. Nursing homes: Nursing homes are especially at risk due to the concentration of those with the worst risk factors (age and compromised immune systems). These homes have already taken steps to prevent their residents from acquiring the Coronavirus and must continue to stay diligent.

7. Number of Texas cases: There are currently 14 confirmed cases in Texas (not counting some at military bases from cruise ships that are brought in a quarantined). Please be aware that this number can change very quickly (and probably already has by the time you read this). There will certainly be many, many more cases, but we can all work towards decreasing the risk of spreading it and ensuring that the most vulnerable are protected.

8. Prepared, but not scared: The best quote I heard was from Nim Kidd, who is the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. He said that we need to “Be prepared, but not panicked.” It was clear to me that our state agencies are taking the threat seriously and are as prepared as possible given the obvious unknowns.

9. Telemedicine: Several of the experts believe that telemedicine will eventually play a large roll in helping address the virus, especially in rural areas. 10. Where to go to get additional information – I know that many, including myself, are looking for reliable places to get non-politicized information on COVID-19.