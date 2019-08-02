Rep. James Frank speaks at Tea Party meeting, emphasizes importance of local government

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas State representative spoke this evening at the monthly Tea Party meeting.

Texas legislature sessions happen every two years and this year went from Jan. 8 to May 27.

District 69 Texas representative James Frank spoke in front of the members of the Tea Party and answered questions over the session.

“Most people only really only pay attention to national news,” Frank said. “It’s good for people to understand that a lot of what is happening in government is actually happening kind of below the radar which is actually really a good thing. But it’s happening at the state level and this gives us an opportunity just to share with constituents what is going on.”

The next state legislative session will begin in 2021.