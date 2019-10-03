Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Who will step in to try to fill the void left by Congressman Mac Thornberry who has so much seniority and experience on Capitol Hill? How many candidates may file in both parties now that Thornberry has opened the door?

Those questions may not be answered for some time, but one question can be dismissed, 69th District State Rep. James Frank will not be one of them.

Frank said he will run for reelection to the House seat he won in 2012, and he said despite encouragement from supporters to run for Congress, there is much more that needs to be done for his district and state including more improvements in the child welfare system.

Frank said the relationships and experience he’s gained over the past seven years can be most effectively utilized in helping his state district and that he can be a voice for rural texas and those who live outside the I-35 corridor.

In the last session, Frank served as the Chairman of the Human Services Committee and also served on the Public Health Committee.