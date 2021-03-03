Rep. Jim Olsen speaking at Call to Action Town Hall set for March 11

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Jim Olsen and Scott Chance, field representative for Congressman Tom Cole, will be speaking at the Call to Action Town Hall on March 11 in Duncan.
According to a release sent to our newsroom, the town hall will discuss a variety of topics including:
- HR1 “For the People Act 2021” Senate version S1
- Protecting individual rights during the COVID-19 pandemic
- President Joe Biden’s Reopening Plan
- The CDC Vaccination Program
- Mask mandates and vaccines for students, employees, and individuals
The town hall will be Viridian Coffee located at 1460 Main Street in Duncan. It will start at 4:30 p.m.