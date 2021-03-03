Rep. Jim Olsen speaking at Call to Action Town Hall set for March 11

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Jim Olsen and Scott Chance, field representative for Congressman Tom Cole, will be speaking at the Call to Action Town Hall on March 11 in Duncan.

According to a release sent to our newsroom, the town hall will discuss a variety of topics including:

HR1 “For the People Act 2021” Senate version S1

Protecting individual rights during the COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden’s Reopening Plan

The CDC Vaccination Program

Mask mandates and vaccines for students, employees, and individuals

The town hall will be Viridian Coffee located at 1460 Main Street in Duncan. It will start at 4:30 p.m.