Rep. Jim Olsen speaking at Call to Action Town Hall set for March 11

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Jim Olsen and Scott Chance, field representative for Congressman Tom Cole, will be speaking at the Call to Action Town Hall on March 11 in Duncan.

According to a release sent to our newsroom, the town hall will discuss a variety of topics including:

  • HR1 “For the People Act 2021” Senate version S1
  • Protecting individual rights during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • President Joe Biden’s Reopening Plan
  • The CDC Vaccination Program
  • Mask mandates and vaccines for students, employees, and individuals

The town hall will be Viridian Coffee located at 1460 Main Street in Duncan. It will start at 4:30 p.m.

