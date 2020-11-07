Rep. Jodey Arrington releases statement in regards to presidential election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Representative for Texas’ 19th district Jodey Arrington has released a statement regarding the news that the Associated Press has projected Joe Biden to be the next presidential elect.

In his statement, Arrington said, “As much as the country would like to move on from this election, it would be unwise to accept any outcome before recounts are final and it has been examined by the courts and determined to be fair and accurate.”

Arrington also said not waiting will cause further divide and cast doubt on the integrity of the country’s elections.

Texoma’s Homepage has also reached out to other local representatives for comment.