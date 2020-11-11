Rep. Jodey Arrington speaks on Obamacare, COVID relief package, election results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— U.S. Representative for the 19th District Congressman Jodey Arrington, who represents Young and Throckmorton Counties, said Obamacare was “well-intended” by many, but the results on healthcare have been disastrous.

Arrington said he believes they will significantly dissemble Obamacare, and it will die a slow death, rather than it ending instantly.

“I think with the taxes, the regulations and the mandates, it was just a flawed system, I would prefer kind of a more market-based, patient-centered approach and some reforms on the safety net especially with medicad,” Arrington said.

Arrington also said they can make some changes that will improve costs while keeping everyone protected.

As the COVID-19 count in the United States reaches over 10 million, and Texas surpasses 1 million cases, many are wondering if and when the next COVID-19 relief package will come.

The $2.2 trillion Cares Act was passed on March 27, with $300 million of that sent directly to citizens.

Arrington said unfortunately election politics slowed things down, and although he doesn’t support the trillions in spending that some suggest, he still thinks they can get legislation through before the end of the year.

“Temporary and targeted assistance to individuals and families is appropriate, we want people to get back to work, we want to keep this economy open long term, that’s what’s best for our country,” Arrington said.

Arrington also emphasized it would be wise to release the $30 billion that remain in the paycheck protection program to support small businesses staying afloat.

President Donald Trump continues his legal efforts after the results of the election.

Pennslyvania, Michigan, and Georgia are states questioned by Trump where President-elect Joe Biden overcame Trump’s lead with the help of mail-in ballots.

Arrington supports Trump’s legal efforts and said he would never conclude that anyone has won this election to date.

He said regardless of the candidate, they have every right to litigate allegations of fraud.

“Not just in the event that Donald Trump could have won this election, not if there’s some finding to these allegations, but for whoever occupies the oval office, they need to feel empowered and we need the entire country moving forward,” Arrington said.

Arrington added he feels this race is far from over, and people need to peacefully and patiently wait for verification this was a fair, honest, and open election.