Rep. Mac Thornberry comments on presidential election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressional District 13 Representative Mac Thornberry released a statement to our newsroom expressing his thoughts on the current state of the presidential race.

“While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first,” Thornberry said.

“This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together,” Thornberry said. “Supporting our democratic institutions and process is more important than any party, person, or interests.”

Rep. Thornberry serves as the congressman for the 13th Congressional District. He announced his retirement in Sept. 2019.

The current Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee was first elected in 1994.

Voters elected former White House physician and Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Jackson will take office in January 2021.