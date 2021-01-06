Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) releases statement on situation at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX) released a statement Wednesday after protesters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the electoral vote count.

“As a strong supporter of our nation’s police forces, I sincerely thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their bravery and valor in keeping Members and staff safe.  Violence and destruction have no place in the United States’ electoral process and I unequivocally reject the actions taken today at the Capitol… While accountability and transparency in our electoral system is of paramount concern, I do not believe the actions taken today by a select few reflect the spirit of our great nation and I urge all involved to stand down immediately.”

Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-04)

Rep. Fallon also took to social media Wednesday, calling his fellow GOP congressman from Texas his heroes.

