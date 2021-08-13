Rep. Ronny Jackson announces mobile office hours in Quanah, Seymour

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The office of Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) Friday announced upcoming mobile office hours in Quanah and Seymour, hosted by congressional staff.

Quanah (Hardeman County)

  • Tuesday, August 17
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • Three Rivers Foundation Foyer
  • 216 Main Street
  • Quanah, TX 79252

Seymour (Baylor County)

  • Wednesday, August 18
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • Portwood Art & Civic Center
  • 800 E Morris Street
  • Seymour, TX 76380

Constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.

