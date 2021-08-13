Rep. Ronny Jackson announces mobile office hours in Quanah, Seymour

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The office of Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) Friday announced upcoming mobile office hours in Quanah and Seymour, hosted by congressional staff.
Quanah (Hardeman County)
- Tuesday, August 17
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- Three Rivers Foundation Foyer
- 216 Main Street
- Quanah, TX 79252
Seymour (Baylor County)
- Wednesday, August 18
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- Portwood Art & Civic Center
- 800 E Morris Street
- Seymour, TX 76380
Constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.
If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.
No appointment is necessary.
Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.