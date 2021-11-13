Rep. Ronny Jackson announces re-election bid

TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 13 (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that he has filed for re-election in Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

His campaign also announced that it has over $1 million cash on hand. Jackson is endorsed by former president Donald J. Trump.

“As Democrats continue their assault on our way of life in Texas 13, I am eager to stay in the fight to preserve President Trump’s America First policies in Congress and stop the liberal takeover of America,” said Congressman Jackson about the filing.

“I have and will continue to be the conservative fighter our District deserves, and I will never back down from the Socialists in Washington who are running our country into the ground. On day one in Congress, I promised to advance policies that are pro-growth, pro-worker, and pro-American. Through my work on the House Armed Services Committee and Texas Agriculture Task Force I have done just that, but I am not done yet. When Republicans take back the House next November, we will be a force to be reckoned with as we shut down Joe Biden’s radical agenda and hold this Administration accountable for its gross incompetence,” Congressman Jackson said.

Saturday, November 13, is also the day that filing for the Republican Primary starts. The last day to file will be Monday, December 13.