Rep. Ronny Jackson calls DC riots an act of domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Domestic terrorism is what Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is calling what transpired Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters stormed the capitol as lawmakers convene to count electoral college votes.

Jackson said he and other lawmakers had to go into survival mode, breaking furniture to use as possible weapons to use against rioters.

“A couple of police officers in there said, help us, let’s get some furniture and put it in front of the door,” Jackson said. “So we started just find it furniture in their big cabinets and stuff and just several of us just started picking up furniture and piling in front of the door to try to stop them from coming through.”

Jackson said he and others broke the legs off podiums or chairs in order to use them as possible weapons.

“For all practical purposes, we didn’t have anywhere to go. and it looked like they were going to be entering the chamber any minute,” Jackson said. “So there were four or five of us there that said, hey, we don’t have any choice but to find something that we could used as a weapon, stand in there so that when they come through that door, they get greeted with an offensive posture and maybe we can take them off guard and we can keep them out or get past them or something.”

Eventually said he heard shots fired and that’s when Capitol Police took lawmakers to a safe location.

Before the electoral college debate, Jackson attended President Trump’s Save Our America Rally.

We’re out here FIGHTING FOR TRUMP and for our election integrity! American Patriots have your BACK Mr. President! We will FIGHT for YOU and we will fight for OUR country!! #KAG pic.twitter.com/LHkx2EpdEa — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 6, 2021

After the riots on Capitol Hill, Jackson called those involved domestic terrorists.

“I don’t know what their motives are,” Jackson said. “I don’t really care at this point. I think that we will be able to identify them. You know, unfortunately, one of them was killed. There were several of the injured and arrested. But I don’t care what their motives were, who they represent. As far as I’m concerned, they’re domestic terrorists. And this is not the way that we handled things in this country.“