Rep. Ronny Jackson denies consuming alcohol while working for the White House ahead of Pentagon IG report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJLT) –– As top White House physician, a new review by the Department of Defense Inspector General claims U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, drank alcohol, and violated the policy on taking Ambien while working as the White House physician.
The scathing review, which reportedly includes more than 70 witness interviews, will be released Wednesday but was first obtained by CNN. You can find details on the full report here.
Jackson denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday.
“I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties,” Jackson said. “I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously, and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty.”
Jackson served the Obama and Trump administrations as White House doctor. He was also President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but Jackson withdrew from consideration after accusations that he overprescribed pills, drank on the job, and created a hostile work environment. All claims Jackson denies.
In November, Jackson stamped his ticket to Congress when he won the District 13 Congressional seat, replacing longtime U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry.
“Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today [Tuesday], a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump. Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity, so I want to be clear.
My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX)