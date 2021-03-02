Rep. Ronny Jackson denies consuming alcohol while working for the White House ahead of Pentagon IG report

Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus. The retired Navy rear admiral defeated agriculture advocate […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJLT) –– As top White House physician, a new review by the Department of Defense Inspector General claims U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, drank alcohol, and violated the policy on taking Ambien while working as the White House physician.

The scathing review, which reportedly includes more than 70 witness interviews, will be released Wednesday but was first obtained by CNN. You can find details on the full report here.

Jackson denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday.

“I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties,” Jackson said. “I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously, and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty.”

Jackson served the Obama and Trump administrations as White House doctor. He was also President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but Jackson withdrew from consideration after accusations that he overprescribed pills, drank on the job, and created a hostile work environment. All claims Jackson denies.

In November, Jackson stamped his ticket to Congress when he won the District 13 Congressional seat, replacing longtime U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry.