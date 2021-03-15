Rep. Ronny Jackson expresses gratitude to Wichita Falls first responders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) Monday visited first responders in Wichita Falls to thank them for their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent winter weather event.

Jackson said he can relate to firefighters from his time as a volunteer firefighter, and he wanted to thank all of them for being on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.

Heat or snow, pandemic or not, firefighters are among the many first responders that answer the call whenever the public beckons.

That’s why Jackson took the time to pay local first responders a visit; just to simply say thank you.

“They’re on the frontlines, they’ve been on the frontlines since day one,” Jackson said. “These guys are out here risking their lives long before we had a vaccine or any kind of known therapeutic whatsoever. When people were the most scared of what was going on with coronavirus, these guys were out doing their job, taking care of folks and making sure property was protected and their lives were protected.”

Bobby Whiteley, Wichita Falls At Large City Councilor, is a former firefighter and said this type of appreciation does not come often.

“In my whole career, we never had a congressman stop by the fire station to tell us ‘thank you for your service.’ So the fact that congressman Jackson could come in and tell these guys and gives them a pat on the back, that’s a morale boost and it lets them know that their services and their efforts are appreciated in the community,” Whiteley said.

Jackson said he has been to Wichita Falls seven times since he was inaugurated in January and that he plans to keep frequenting the city with some plans in mind from his new seat.

“We’re working closely with the chamber of commerce, the business community here and with the healthcare community and Sheppard Air Force Base to make sure everybody gets what they need,” Jackson said.

“With the COVID relief package that’s out, I think there’s a lot of wasteful spending in there but we’re gonna make sure that some of that money comes to the district and comes to the Wichita Falls area so we’re working on that as well,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he likes to regularly take some time away from Washington to work on funding the district and thanking those who often go thankless.

Jackson also said he went to United Regional to thank workers there as well.