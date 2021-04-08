Rep. Ronny Jackson on Biden’s executive gun action: ‘Should concern every law-abiding American’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — President Joe Biden announces Thursday a half-dozen executive actions to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.

Biden’s new steps include a move to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check. He’s also moving to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) called President Biden’s decision targets Second Amendment rights.

Gun-control advocates say the National Rifle Association’s legal and financial issues have greatly weakened the once-mighty pro-gun lobby and helped turn the public tide in favor of some restrictions on gun ownership. They say a shift in public perception will eventually trickle down to Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“President Biden’s decision to target your Second Amendment rights by executive order demonstrates two things: he knows his gun-grabbing ideas do not have enough support from his own party to get through Congress and he is nothing more than a puppet for the far left and their socialist, Marxist ideology. Sadly, this is not the end of Biden’s America Last agenda which seeks to punish law-abiding, tax-paying citizens while empowering criminals and illegal immigrants. He promised to come after your Second Amendment rights and now he is making good on that promise! It is only a matter of time before the Biden “government” is knocking on YOUR door demanding YOUR guns. Biden’s actions today should concern EVERY law-abiding American!” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Biden’s list of executive orders to address gun violence came on the same day seven people, including a law enforcement officer, were shot in Bryan, Texas. It started at Kent Moore Cabinets where officials said someone opened fire, killing one person and shooting five others.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called it painful irony.

“Texas politicians — including our governor himself — have actively barred the door to these reforms, and continue to put our communities at risk for this violence every single day,” Hinojosa said. “Today, just hours before this shooting, Greg Abbott took to Twitter to criticize President Biden’s move, saying, ‘It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.”

A small bipartisan group of senators is trying to find compromise based on a 2013 deal that would have expanded background checks to gun shows and internet sales but was rejected then by five votes. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said at a rally in his state last week that he is talking to his colleagues every day to come a deal, and that he believes the public is more supportive than ever of changes.

While Biden said the moves he took Thursday were just the beginning of his administration’s actions on guns, it’s not known what further steps he’ll be willing — or able — to take.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the horrific events in Bryan today. To those who lost a loved one, we are thinking of you during this incredibly difficult time. I wish all those injured as fast and full a recovery as possible. “I am holding the entire Bryan community in my thoughts as families and friends alike grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy. I also thank the brave first responders who put themselves in the way of danger to keep Texans safe. “We also know all too painfully that thoughts are not enough. Events like these are the reason advocates are fighting relentlessly for common-sense gun control — because there should be no such thing as events like these. It is a painful irony that this tragedy struck on the very day our President took action towards ending gun violence — reminding us how necessary and overdue these reforms are. However, Texas politicians — including our governor himself — have actively barred the door to these reforms, and continue to put our communities at risk for this violence every single day. Today, just hours before this shooting, Greg Abbott took to Twitter to criticize President Biden’s move, saying, ‘It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.’ “Governor Abbott, when you open the door to gun violence, this is not a sanctuary for anyone. We demand action. We aren’t asking anymore. Sandy Hook parents have been grieving for more than eight years now. The El Paso community is still reeling from the massacre a year and a half ago. Families in Atlanta, Boulder, and now in Bryan are newly living the sting of losing loved ones. Not a single one of them should be going through this. “Families are suffering and will continue to suffer until politicians like Greg Abbott stop clearing the way for violence and tragedy to be wrought on our communities. I ask every Texas leader to stand with me in calling for the common-sense gun reform that will keep people safe. Texas families cannot wait any longer.” Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party Chair

The Associated Press contributed to this report.