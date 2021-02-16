Rep. Ronny Jackson releases statement in response to winter storm, energy shortage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson released a statement Tuesday in response to winter storms resulting in energy shortage in Texas.

Jackson will remain in Amarillo for the duration of this historic weather emergency as he deals with rolling power outages and frozen water pipes like many residents of TX-13.

See Jackson’s full statement below.

“My office is tracking information coming from The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Governor Abbott,” Jackson said. “I urge Texans to stay home, conserve energy, and utilize only trusted information sources during the ongoing winter weather conditions and power outages. I would like to thank our state leaders, Texas National Guardsmen, FEMA, and countless power company employees for working around the clock to respond to the unprecedented weather challenges we are facing.”

Here’s what we know:

ERCOT’s latest update: “ERCOT is restoring load as fast as we can in a stable manner. Generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management’s situation reports can be found here. Latest details include: Governor Abbott has deployed the National Guard across Texas to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities in transitioning Texans in need to one of the 135 local warming centers across Texas.

Call 2-1-1 or use this online tool to find the warming shelter closest to you.

Per KFDX, the City of Wichita Falls has set up a temporary relief station at MPEC for those without power or water.

Only travel if absolutely necessary. If you come across inoperable traffic lights use extreme caution and treat intersections as if they’re governed by stop signs.

Be aware that frozen pipes could burst this week. Helpful tips can be found here.

Keep up with guidance from city officials and power companies:

City of Wichita Falls: Website, Facebook, Twitter, Utilities FAQ

Xcel Energy:

Latest update: Extreme cold, high demand, and low natural gas supply is resulting in controlled outages. As the controlled outage is cycled, expect outages between 30 to 60 minutes. There is no need to report during a controlled outage event.

Website

Phone: 800-895-1999

Facebook

Twitter

Oncor:

Latest update: As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest.

Website

Phone: 888-313-6862

Facebook

Twitter

AEP Texas:

Latest update: AEP Texas customers are without power. This number includes outages caused by weather and outages caused by the ERCOT directive to begin rotating power outages. AEP Texas is prepared to begin restoration of service to customers as soon as it receives the order from ERCOT.

Website

Phone: 877-373-4858

Facebook

Twitter

Texas-New Mexico Power Company:

Latest update: We continue to work the emergency and do our part to keep Texas’ grid stable. We were ordered to interrupt more power overnight, but also have been allowed to return a little bit, too, depending on the grid’s status.

Website

Phone: 888-866-7456

Facebook

Twitter

Atmos Energy: