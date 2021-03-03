Rep. Ronny Jackson responds to inspector general report

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — The inspector general of the United States released a 37-page report Wednesday afternoon detailing allegations stemming from a two-and-a-half-year-long investigation into Rep. Ronny Jackson.

The report contains allegations relating to two incidents where Jackson was reportedly drinking while on overseas trips with President Obama and President Trump.

More than 50 witnesses described him as having an explosive temper and detailed specific instances where Jackson was cursing and name-calling.

Witnesses said he created a workplace of fear and intimidation.

Responding to the IG report Wednesday, Jackson denied ever drinking on the job or mistreating his staffers and said the report was “politically motivated.”

See Jackson’s full response below.

“To be clear, I am proud of the work environment I’ve fostered under three different Presidents of both political parties. I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices very seriously and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. That absolutely did not happen,” Jackson said.

The report also concludes that Jackson misused the powerful sleeping drug Ambien for his personal use while on overseas flights.

However, the report states that the inspector general was not aware of any specific White House Military Office prohibitions against the use of Ambien during long official overseas flights.

In another incident, a female subordinate told investigators about an alleged time when an intoxicated Jackson knocked on her door while on a 2014 trip to the Philippines.

She said he knocked in the middle of the night and said “I need you”.

