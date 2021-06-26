Rep. Ronny Jackson shares views on potential police reform

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson was in town speaking to local police officers at the Wichita Falls Police Association awards banquet.

With lawmakers reaching a preliminary agreement on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Jackson said he does not believe this bill is in the best interest of police officers.

More than a year after George Floyd’s death, Floyd’s family and federal lawmakers are still battling for police reform.

“This was not only a fight for justice for one man and his family.. but a fight against the discrimination that Black men and women suffer at the hands of state power not just here in America but around the globe. It’s a fight that continues today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved by the House and sent to the Senate in March.

The bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock police warrants, create a national registry for officers who are disciplined for serious misconduct and allow civil lawsuits to be issued to police officers.

Something that Texas 13th District Rep. Ronny Jackson said would put a damper on how officers work.

“I think a lot of police officers will not be able to do their job anymore. They won’t wanna do their job anymore for fear of being sued even if they are potentially following department procedures and whatnot. So I think we gotta figure out how to find a balance here,” Jackson said.

Lawmakers say they have reached a bipartisan agreement on the bill and hope to done with the final bill over the next few weeks.

While Jackson is opposed to the bill, he does want police officers to be held accountable.

“In any organization, whether it’s being a physician like I was, being a police officer, being a teacher, the first and foremost, the communities that these people work for they have to hold their own accountable. And I think that if we can start doing that, I think that’ll go a long ways,” Jackson said.

And one WFPD officer says a supportive community makes his and his colleagues job much smoother.

“There’s a lot of things going on in the country, but they’re not going on here because we have that support from our citizens. We want to protect them and they wanna treat us with respect and protect us,” WFPOA President Sgt. John Spragins said.

As federal legislators sort out the 112th session, local officers say they will adjust if any reform comes their way.