Rep. Ronny Jackson to launch 2022 Campaign Kickoff Tour with a stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) will host a 2022 Campaign Kickoff tour with a stop in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, as well as Denton and Amarillo.

Jackson will meet with fellow Texans, hear about the issues most important to them and discuss his efforts to uphold Texas’ Conservative values in Congress.

The event will be open to the public on Wednesday, January 5, at The Warehouse on Lamar Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“I am excited to begin the new year by speaking directly with the people who have felt the impact of Joe Biden’s failed policies most,” said Congressman Jackson of the tour. “Biden may have forgotten about them, but I never will.”

“Our conservative values are under siege and the people of our district don’t just expect better, we demand it. I was able to secure many important victories for conservatism and our district’s priorities in Congress this year, but as Republicans prepare to take back the House in 2022, I have many plans to share on how we will block Biden’s socialist agenda and hold this Administration accountable for its failures,” Jackson said. “Democrats’ days of tyranny are numbered, meaning the future is bright for both our district and country.”

