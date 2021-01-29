Rep. Ronny Jackson visiting farmers in Wilbarger County

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Now that President Biden is in office, many in the agriculture industry are worried that regulations may add stress where COVID-19 has already affected them.

“I hope that they keep the trade agreements that President Trump worked out that are good for our farmers and ranchers in place but we will see and a lot of that is up to china and if Biden is going to be aggressive on China like Trump was and we need someone who is going to be aggressive toward China so we can maintain those favorable trade deals,” Rep. Ronny Jackson said.

One way Congressman Jackson plans on being a voice for the agricultural industry is an aggressive stance for ag legislation in a bipartisan way.

“I’m going to look for bipartisan ways to look across the aisle on farming issues there are democrats out there that represent rural farmers areas as well so hopefully we can find enough of them so we can make some real progress on farming issues and I’m going to be real aggressive and very active in ag legislation,” Jackson said.

Another topic was the COVID-19 crisis and and the relief programs for farmers who were most effected by the pandemic.

“We spent a lot of money on stuff that didn’t have anything to do with relieving the burden from the people that have been suffering from that and the farmers are chief among them so I’m going to do what I can to make sure anytime we spend tax payers money on COVID-19 relief in the next few months that a large part of that is going to farmers.

Working through these troubled times to keep farms going from generation to generation.