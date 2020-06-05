Rep. Thornberry comments on use of active military during protests, unrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With country-wide protests and riots, President Donald Trump has threatened to use military services to obtain control if that’s what’s needed.

13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry emphasizes, though, saying the National Guard has been used frequently for hurricanes, and other natural disasters, and domestic disturbances when local police forces were overwhelmed and that is how it should be.

“They operate under the law enforcement authority of the governors and that’s the way it should be it is only as an absolute last resort that any active duty military should ever be utilized,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry said it has only been a dozen times in the country’s history that the active-duty military has been used.

The last time was in 1992 when the governor of California asked for it when local law enforcement was overwhelmed during the Rodney King riots.