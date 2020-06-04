Rep. Thornberry opposes mandated mail-in ballots for election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As run-offs and the November election gets closer, one big question remains; how will people cast their ballots in the midst of the coronavirus?

Talk has been circulating about mail-in ballots for the November election, however, there are some like 13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry who is not in support of this.

Thornberry said he believes it is a state-by-state issue and believes Texas is in a pretty good shape with what it’s doing now.

“I would be opposed to the federal government trying to mandate that every state use only vote by mail,” Thornberry said.

However, Thornberry said the option to vote by mail for some people such as those 65 and older works well for the state.