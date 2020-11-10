Rep. Thornberry reflects, extends thanks at Salute to Veterans Lunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United States Representative Mac Thornberry made a stop in Wichita Falls Tuesday morning.

The Wichita County Republican Women hosted their Salute to Veterans Lunch at The Forum on Speedway ahead of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.

At their final meeting of 2020, the organization honored the men and women who served in our Armed Forces.

As keynote speaker, Congressman Thornberry reflected on his 26-year career in Congress.

“When we were running the first time, this club did not exist,” Thornberry said. “People told us over and over again, a Republican will never carry Wichita County.”

During his remarks, Thornberry expressed his sincere thanks to the Republican Women.

“Certainly as you come to the end of 26 years, one of the most important things I can say is thank you,” Thornberry said. “So many people in this room were there from the start, have been there every step of the way, and I just want you to know how grateful I am for the opportunities you’ve given me and the support.”

Congressman Thornberry also spoke on the value of perseverance while extending thanks to Veterans in attendance.

Congressman Thornberry took the time to swear in the 2021 Republican Women Officers.