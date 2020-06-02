Rep. Thornberry releases statement on Floyd death: ‘should not have happened’

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Mac Thornberry released a statement Monday pertaining to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Thornberry stated while everyone has the right to free expression under the First Amendment, “there is no excuse for burning, looting or destroying.”

“The country is facing some very difficult challenges right now. At every level, we can do better and we can be better,” Thornberry stated. “The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a crime and should not have happened. I am grateful to all of those who ensured that the demonstrations in our area have remained peaceful.”

This comes just one day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all Texas counties following violent protests across the nation.

With the declaration, Abbott has the ability to designate federal agents to serves as Texas Peace Officers.