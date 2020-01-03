Rep. Thornberry releases statement on killing of top Iranian General

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — After the death of the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force Qassem Soleimani , Rep. Mac Thornberry, R–Texas, released a statement on the incident.
“Iran has been deliberately ratcheting up tensions with provocative actions against the United States for some time, testing us and the world. That campaign has been largely orchestrated by General Soleimani, who was also responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iraqis and American service members in Iraq.Rep. Mac Thornberry
“The U.S. must be fully prepared for whatever actions Iran may take after the death of Soleimani’s and Iran’s proxy militia leader in Iraq. And all other nations that seek peace and stability throughout the Middle East should stand with us to discourage further Iranian aggression.”