WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced Monday that all necessary repairs on the North lane of the Midwestern Parkway bridge that crosses Holliday Creek have been completed.

The bridge will re-open to traffic starting Tuesday, August 24.

The city of Wichita Falls does ask that you still use caution and drive slowly as the city works to remove all barricades.

The closure was due to a defect in that lane that city engineers had discovered.