Danny Almanza was arrested for burglary of a building after being found lying next to a floor safe. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls police said has seven convictions for burglary of a building is now in jail after police say he was caught with his hands almost in a safe.

Danny Almanza, 38, is being held on $30,000 bonds on the new charges.

The most recent allegation was from a burglary reported at Pullin Fina at 305 N. Scott on Jan. 23, 2023.

An employee told police when he arrived at 5 a.m. to unlock the front door he saw a man lying next to the floor safe. He said the covering over the save was removed and the man was trying to open the safe. He said the man got up and told him he was trying to get change and left through the front door quickly.

The employee said he recognized the man as Almanza from previous contacts because he had wild “ghost eyes.”

Police said entry was made by pulling a window air conditioner out.

When police located and questioned Almanza, they said he admitted entering the building but he said he went through the unlocked door and was there to take out the trash.

The employee said the door was still locked with a padlock when he arrived.

Almanza also has an additional new charge filed for an alleged burglary on May 5, 2020, of a store on Holliday that police said Almanza was a suspect in a previous burglary.

They said cash, cigarettes, lighters and butane were taken.

In their investigations of burglaries in the area, they say had surveillance video placing Almanza in the area at the time of the burglaries and also recovered stolen items from the attic where he slept.

In addition to the new charges, since 2020, Almanza has been charged with 4 burglaries in May of 2020, two in June of 2020, and one in October of 2021.

In the October report, police responded to a burglary report on Windthorst Road at the City of Wichita Falls transportation maintenance site and found Almanza in a parking lot. They said he told them his whole day had gone bad and he was walking across town looking for a cigarette.

They said he admitted being in the building and the alarm went off so he went outside to try and talk into the speaker box to let people know the alarm was going off.

In another burglary report at a Dollar General last June police said they found him behind the building with his hands in a fuse box. A fuse was on the ground and a breaker box had the main breaker turned off. Police said the store stood to lose a large amount of frozen or perishable goods due to the power being off.

Almanza also served four years in prison for assaulting three officers in 2014 and was arrested in 2019 after being tased in a struggle with officers in which they said he growled at them before and after being tased twice.