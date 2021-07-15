Repeat burglary suspect extends this year’s charges to 8 with reported hair salon caper

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One month after his last burglary arrest, 51-year-old Raymond North notched his eighth charge of burglary or attempted burglary this year.

North is charged with taking $8,000 worth of hair extensions from a shop on May 17, then selling them for $100 to a woman who posted them for sale on social media.

Wichita County Jail booking

After the break-in was reported at Ann’s Hair and Wigs on North Rosewood, the owner saw many of the extensions on Facebook Marketplace for sale. The seller was identified and she told police North had approached her about buying hair extensions, which she bought for $100.

Police said North was also identified through surveillance video of the store, which showed him coming in through a door of an adjoining business and taking the extensions off the wall.

The owner identified North as a man who had been working for another tenant of the building.

North was arrested four times last year in a three month span. He was arrested this past January for attempted burglary, and on June 13 arrested after a homeowner saw him on his surveillance camera under his carport. The victim says tools and the surveillance camera were taken.

Police arrested North a short time later getting gas at a convenience store, and say the stolen items and bolt cutters were found in his car.

North was also charged in 2020 with breaking into the safe of a man who was dying in the hospital. The victim’s son said North knew he was in the hospital through a relative of the victim.