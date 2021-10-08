Repeat car burglar arrested again after Ring Doorbell video shared

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed for a 13th time for burglary of a vehicle after the latest victim’s girlfriend posted Ring Doorbell video of the theft on social media.

According to records, Eli Hatfield, who has 12 previous arrests and seven convictions for vehicle burglaries, was arrested Wednesday after the victims got numerous messages identifying the suspect as Hatfield after video was shared on the ‘Rants and Raves’ page.

Wichita County Jail booking

On Sept. 29, the victim said his Ring Doorbell alert woke him up and when he went outside, he saw a blue, four door car driving away.

The video showed a man pulled into the driveway, get out and open the door to the victim’s pickup.

A small amount of cash and some weightlifting gloves were taken from the unlocked truck.

The suspect was easily recognizable and numerous people messaged that they recognized him.

The license plate was also easily observed, but police said it was a rental car stolen in Dallas.