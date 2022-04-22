WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 14 charges of burglary of vehicles in Wichita Falls , and who was recorded multiple times on surveillance cameras, including one at a church he ransacked and damaged, is sentenced to 18 months in state jail on three more burglary pleas.

The three sentences from 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight will be served together.

The latest pleas for Eli Hatfield, 26, are for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of storage units and burglary of a church. Victims shared or gave police video of all three crimes.

Hatfield now has 8 convictions for vehicle burglaries, and about 20 total convictions, 7 for felonies. He has had several other charges dismissed.

On September 29 last year a resident of Canyon Trails addition said his Ring Doorbell woke him up and he got up and saw a blue car driving away. His video showed the man get out of that car and open his pickup and take cash. Police say the license plate came back to a rental car stolen in Dallas, but several people recognized Hatfield when the video was shared on social media.

Another guilty plea was for the break-in of the U-Haul Storage units in October. Police viewed surveillance video and recognized the blue car he was driving from other investigations. A woman with him said she had rented a storage unit and had the security code for the gate, and admitted going in numerous times to steal property.

In December the Temple of Praise Church on Buchanan was broken into and ransacked, with several items damaged or stolen. Surveillance video on social media soon led to multiple identifications of Hatfield.