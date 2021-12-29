Repeat evading suspect gets sentenced to 2 years in plea deal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 9 charges and 5 convictions for evading arrests has been sentenced to 2 years in state jail for his latest convictions.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Johnny Dewayne Hutson, also known as Johnny Hudson, pleaded guilty to three charges: evading arrest, theft, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, in a deal for two years to be served concurrently.

A second evading charge was dismissed.

The theft plea was for theft of a 2007 Pontiac G6 in May. The owner said Hutson was in his motel room and when the owner left then came back to his room, Hutson was gone and so was his car.

He showed police a text he had received in which Hutson admitted having the car.

The evading charge came last year when an officer spotted a stolen Honda and say an occupant ran from it and into the Player’s Lounge. An officer found Hutson sitting at the bar and arrested him.

Another charge last year involved another Pontiac G6, this one a 2006 model. The owner said he agreed to give Hutson a ride and when he went inside his house and came out a couple of minutes later, the car was gone.

The car was later involved in a hit-and-run accident.