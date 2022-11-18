WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation.

Hoyt

Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting, decided to forego the bond reduction hearing and plead guilty to 5 years probation for two charges in September, and is released from jail.



Hoyt last pleaded guilty to 5 charges in April for 180 days in jail and had 19 other charges dismissed. Then she was arrested for two new shoplifting charges in September, at Market Street and Walmart, where she has been banned for years.

On September 16, 2022, police said she was seen on surveillance cameras putting steaks in a basket and walking out of Market Street. When confronted near the door, they said she pulled free from the loss prevention officer and took off running, dropping her phone, and left in a white Suburban.

On September 26, Walmart security confronted her outside the store with a stolen item and took photos of her getting into a white Suburban. As in past cases, police identified her immediately from the photos.

Police said they are familiar with both Hoyt and Tina Crump working as a team shoplifting items to sell.

Detectives said they have recognized the pair in surveillance video in numerous shoplifting cases at Walmart, Lowe’s, Aldi’s, and other locations and that one would sometimes distract an employee while the other took items.

Tina Crump, who police said is often Hoyt’s accomplice, was last arrested in August on 4 theft charges.