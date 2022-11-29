WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat shoplifter with eight prior convictions for theft is going to a state jail for her 9th conviction.

Roletha Byrd pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in 78th District Court for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty on Lawrence Road last February. She received 14 months in state jail.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police said Byrd was leaving the store when they arrived and began dropping items behind her as they approached her and pulling more items out of her pockets when they detained her. Items included a $105 bottle of Versace perfume.

Police say Byrd has eight prior convictions of theft, including a 577 day sentence for shoplifting at a Dollar General when she was with two children and a two year sentence for shoplifting at a Walmart when $586 of toiletries and other items were taken.

She has 30 arrests since 2008 including assault of an officer, several drug possession charges, and possession of drugs in a correctional facility.