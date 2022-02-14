WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was convicted of a theft Thursday, February 10 is arrested just four days later for allegedly stealing from a corpse.

Joshua Clay Callaway, 36, was arrested early in the morning on Monday, February 14 after first responders were dispatched to a deceased person in a house in the 900 block of Jacqueline Road.

Joshua Callaway mugshot, via Wichita County Jail

When authorities arrived, they found a deceased person, and said Callaway handed him the dead man’s wallet, then left the home hurriedly.

An officer recognized Callaway from the description given by responders.

After a search of the area, authorities found Callaway near Jacqueline Road and Lobban Lane.

A glass pipe with what the officer believed to be methamphetamine residue was taken from Callaway and a search of his pockets revealed a casino rewards card belonging to the deceased person.

Police said Callaway told them he was asked by the dispatcher to go through the deceased person’s pockets to get his identification, which dispatchers said was not true.

Callaway was released from jail Thursday, February 10 after pleading guilty to a theft of a package of cigarettes on February 5 and was sentenced to his 6 days jail time served.

Callaway also has a theft of mail case pending from December 2021 in which police said a package was taken from a porch on Westerly Place.

According to police, when Callaway was stopped carrying the package, he said it was his, then said he was picking it up for his neighbor, then officers said he resisted arrest.

Callaway also has convictions for assault, including one in 2020 in which he was in another home on Jacqueline Road and assaulted a man.

When police officers arrived at the scene they said he came out and made a profane suggestion to an officer, then went back inside.

Authorities said when Callaway was asked to step out, he slammed the door in an officer’s face and continued to yell obscenities.

Officers then got permission to enter the house from the owner and confronted Callaway in the kitchen, where he got into a fighting stance and reached into his waistband. Officers then tased him and took him into custody.

Joshua Callaway mugshot from 2017 via Wichita County Jail

Joshua Callaway mugshot from 2019 via Wichita County Jail

Joshua Callaway mugshot from 2020 via Wichita County Jail

Callaway has five arrests for assault and two for resisting arrest in Wichita County and eight convictions for theft in other counties.