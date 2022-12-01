WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat forger Wichita Falls police have warned area merchants to watch for has pleaded to six more charges of forgery and theft.

Michelle Heels, 42, has had five arrests since last December with 16 charges.

Michelle Heels Wichita County Jail mugshot

To date, she has had more than 40 cases filed against her and police said her repeat forgeries prompted one area chain store to stop accepting checks from any customers.

Last December Wichita Falls police asked the public’s help in locating Heels on charges of forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon, and forgery against an elderly person. They told businesses to stay alert if she entered their premises.

She was jailed on December 3, 2021, posted bond and was back in jail on December 10, and again on December 16.

Her latest pleas for the forgery of an elderly victim and five other forgery and theft charges brought two sentences of 5 years in prison and the plea deal for her other charges was for time served in jail this year.