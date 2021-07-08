REPLAY: Nexstar Sports Awards Winners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, at the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Below is the full list of all 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees and the winners for each award category:

2021 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Joe Golding

Joe Bob Tyler

Eddie Hill

Bobby Evans

Gerald Stockton

Dan Owens

Paul Brotherton

Ronnie Littleton

2021 Nexstar Sports Award Recipients

Small School Male Athlete Of The Year
Cy Belcher — Windthorst High School

Small School Coach Of The Year
Chris Tackett — Windthorst High School

Game Of The Year
Windthorst Over Mart — Football

College Male Athlete Of The Year
Jake Doggett — Midwestern State University

Large School Male Athlete Of The Year
Daniel Gilbertson — Graham High School

Team Of The Year
Windthorst High School Football

Next Level Athlete Of The Year
Taliyah Brooks — Rider High School, Team USA

Robert Willcox Golden Mic Award
Robert Wilcox — Iowa Park

Team Spirit Award (Band, Cheer, Mascot)
Munday High School Cheer

Small School Female Athlete Of The Year
Averee Kleinhans — Nocona High School

Large School Coach Of The Year
Eric Simmons — Iowa Park High School

Play Of The Year
Windthorst Football Trick Play vs. Wellington

College Female Athlete Of The Year
Kaila Eastburn — Vernon College

Large School Female Athlete Of The Year
Aubrey Glidewell — Rider High School

College Coach Of The Year
Brittanie Talley — Vernon College

Noel Johnson Courage Award
Noel Johnson — Midwestern State University

Espirit De Corps
Holliday High School Softball

