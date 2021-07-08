REPLAY: Nexstar Sports Awards Winners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, at the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Below is the full list of all 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees and the winners for each award category:
2021 Hall Of Fame Inductees
2021 Nexstar Sports Award Recipients
Small School Male Athlete Of The Year
Cy Belcher — Windthorst High School
Small School Coach Of The Year
Chris Tackett — Windthorst High School
Game Of The Year
Windthorst Over Mart — Football
College Male Athlete Of The Year
Jake Doggett — Midwestern State University
Large School Male Athlete Of The Year
Daniel Gilbertson — Graham High School
Team Of The Year
Windthorst High School Football
Next Level Athlete Of The Year
Taliyah Brooks — Rider High School, Team USA
Robert Willcox Golden Mic Award
Robert Wilcox — Iowa Park
Team Spirit Award (Band, Cheer, Mascot)
Munday High School Cheer
Small School Female Athlete Of The Year
Averee Kleinhans — Nocona High School
Large School Coach Of The Year
Eric Simmons — Iowa Park High School
Play Of The Year
Windthorst Football Trick Play vs. Wellington
College Female Athlete Of The Year
Kaila Eastburn — Vernon College
Large School Female Athlete Of The Year
Aubrey Glidewell — Rider High School
College Coach Of The Year
Brittanie Talley — Vernon College
Noel Johnson Courage Award
Noel Johnson — Midwestern State University
Espirit De Corps
Holliday High School Softball