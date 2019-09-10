Breaking News
Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Report: State Sen. Pat Fallon considers U.S. Senate run

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas State Senator Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, announced his plans to explore a run against long-time U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, according to The Texas Tribune.

The Texas politics news website reported Monday night Fallon told a Tea Party group in North Richland Hills he was forming an exploratory committee.

Fallon has served District 30 in the Texas Senate for less than a year. He was elected after overwhelmingly defeating longtime Republican Craig Estes, who held the seat since 2001. He then beat a democratic challenger by nearly 74 percent of the vote. He previously served six years in the Texas House.

Texoma’s Homepage requested confirmation from Fallon’s team and are still awaiting an official statement.

