WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local authorities are commending the actions of a neighbor who reported suspicious activity that lead to two arrests for burglary.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1400 block of Burnett Street to investigate a possible burglary in progress.

Sgt. Eipper said the caller saw someone in the house with flashlights and a white SUV parked in front of the house. The caller told the WFPD Dispatch section that the owner of the residence was not at home.

Officers arrived and detained two persons inside the house, Brodie Chandler, 35, of Wichita Falls, and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti, 32, of Wichita Falls. According to Sgt. Eipper, it was found that Chandler and Valenti took tools and other electronic equipment from the residence.

According to police, Chandler told officers the residence belonged to his Uncle Joe, and that on December 18 and 19, he had been to the residence and had already taken tools and sound equipment. Valenti corroborated the story and said she was with Chandler.

The owner of the home came to the scene and told the officers that he did not know the two suspects and that they did not have permission to enter his residence.

Chandler and Valenti were arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and were transported to jail.

Sgt. Eipper wants to remind citizens of Wichita Falls to report any suspicious activity they might see in their neighborhoods, especially during the holiday months when many are traveling and away from their homes. He praised the caller for taking action when they saw something.

“The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood,” Sgt. Eipper said. “This truly was a team effort. Keep up the good work, Wichita Falls!”