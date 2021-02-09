Reported abduction, car arson leads to manhunt

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: Tuesday, February 9, 2020, 5:54 p.m.

A manhunt is underway for a man who has outstanding warrants for burglary of habitation and other county warrants.

Police said the incident happened when authorities were called to a burglary of habitation at 2606 Lawrence Road early Tuesday morning.

Police said witness statements and video evidence confirmed 35-year-old Dustin Nails, and 35-year-old Amanda Slaughter entered the residence without the consent of the owner to commit assault.

Police said 25-year-old Mystica Granado, left in a vehicle with Nails.

It has been reported to police that Granado was taken against her will and may be in danger.

Any information on the location of Mystica Granado, call the Wichita Falls police at (940) 720-5000 or Crime Stoppers.

Dustin Nails has outstanding warrants for hurglary of habitation and other county warrants.

Amanda Slaughter has been arrested and charged with burglary of habitation.

A possible early morning car arson, a reported abduction, and a manhunt kept more than 20 Wichita Falls police units busy Tuesday.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Lawrence Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on an alleged abduction of a female who was reportedly sleeping on the floor of the house.

Officers also reported there had been an apparent arson there early this morning when a car was set on fire by the same suspect.

That suspect is a man with a lengthy record including terroristic threats, aggravated robbery, and assault, who was arrested after a chase last September as police were investigating thefts of vehicles from Patterson Auto Group.

A few weeks before that arrest he had been arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a gun and then assaulting a woman in a park and warning witnesses he would kill them if they didn’t mind their own business.

After the abduction was reported, numerous officers fanned out across the city looking for the suspect.

An arrest was made of a woman on Old Iowa Park Road, but it is not known if it is connected to this case.

Police said the case is under active investigation.

