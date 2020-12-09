Woman allegedly bit boyfriend’s cousin and pushed large TV into victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is again arrested for new assault charges after police officers said she broke into a home and bit the resident after.

A warrant for Stacie Robledo, 26, was issued Oct. 29 and she was booked into jail Tuesday, Dec. 8, for burglary of a habitation with an assault and criminal mischief.

On Sept. 6, police officers said a resident on Pennsylvania Road and her cousin, who was Robledo’s boyfriend and father of her child, were awakened by loud banging on the windows and door, and when the victim opened the door she pushed her aside and attacked the resident’s cousin.

When she tried to get Robledo off her cousin, they say Robledo pushed a 65″ television into the victim and then bit her in the stomach causing intense pain, and scarring visible a month later.

Police officers reported other cases involving Robledo include an assault on Sept. 19 when she got in an argument in a parking lot on Iowa Park Road and pulled a gun; a break-in of a house on Warford Street in September of last year in which she attacked a resident who was in bed; and in May of 2019 when they say she jumped on the hood of a car, threw a brick into the windshield and ripped a windshield wiper off.

As victims were trying to call the police, they say Robledo walked up with a knife and tried to stab one of them, and when they took the knife away, she tried to hit one with a concrete block.