Reports show only 15% of registered voters participated 13th Congressional District runoff

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A look at the numbers in the 13th District Congressional runoffs shows from 15% to in some areas under 2% of voters in the district decided who will be on the November general election ballot.

Turnout in Wichita County was lower than the district in the Republican runoff.

Wichita County had just under 12% total turnout, while in the district, it was just under 15% turnout of registered voters.

The Democrat runoff between winner Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan brought 1.7% of the registered voters in the district.

In the Republican runoff winner Ronny Jackson won the entire district by a margin of 56–44%. Jackson took about 64% of the votes among Wichita County Republicans.









Winegarner won in 19 of the 40 counties, but those were largely rural counties with lower voting numbers. He even lost his home county, Randall, by 10 percentage points. He lost by an even larger margin in the neighboring county of Potter.

In the Wichita Falls area, Jackson’s biggest margins besides Wichita County were in Hardeman County with 67%, Montague County with 65%, and Archer County with62%).

Greg Sagan of Amarillo took won only four counties and tied Trujillo in two.

Only a little over 7,300 people voted in the Democrat runoff in the entire district with some counties seeing fewer than 10 total votes.